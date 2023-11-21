Tuesday's contest features the Murray State Racers (1-2) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) squaring off at CFSB Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 89-77 victory for heavily favored Murray State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Knights are coming off of a 111-33 loss to Louisville in their most recent game on Thursday.

Bellarmine vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 89, Bellarmine 77

Bellarmine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights had a -236 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They put up 60.6 points per game to rank 265th in college basketball and gave up 68.2 per contest to rank 275th in college basketball.

In conference play, Bellarmine put up more points (63.1 per game) than it did overall (60.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Knights averaged 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 57.7.

At home, Bellarmine conceded 62.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (74.9).

