Bennedict Mathurin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 128-116 loss to the Magic (his previous game) Mathurin produced 14 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mathurin's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-104)

Over 14.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+132)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last year, allowing 118.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hawks gave up 44.1 rebounds per contest last year, 19th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Hawks gave up 26.0 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 24 4 2 1 0 0 1 1/13/2023 39 26 5 3 0 0 1 12/27/2022 26 18 2 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.