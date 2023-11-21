The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels shot 44.1% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

In games Eastern Kentucky shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.

The Colonels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 101st.

Last year, the Colonels scored 78.6 points per game, 10 more points than the 68.6 the Panthers gave up.

When Eastern Kentucky put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 14-6.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky posted 86.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 17.9 points per contest.

In home games, the Colonels surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than away from home (74.9).

When it comes to three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky fared better in home games last season, averaging 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule