Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|Prairie View A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Kentucky (-11.5)
|152.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eastern Kentucky (-10.5)
|151.5
|-650
|+460
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Eastern Kentucky went 17-10-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 11 Colonels games hit the over.
- Prairie View A&M compiled an 11-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Panthers games went over the point total 11 out of 26 times last season.
