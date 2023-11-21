The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Kentucky -13.5 149.5

Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Of Eastern Kentucky's 27 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 149.5 points 13 times.

Eastern Kentucky's outings last season had an average of 152.1 points, 2.6 more than this game's over/under.

Eastern Kentucky compiled a 17-10-0 ATS record last year.

Eastern Kentucky was favored on the moneyline 13 total times last season. It went 9-4 in those games.

The Colonels played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Eastern Kentucky has a 90.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 13 48.1% 78.6 146.4 73.5 142.1 148.7 Prairie View A&M 6 23.1% 67.8 146.4 68.6 142.1 136.7

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the Colonels scored 10 more points per game (78.6) than the Panthers gave up (68.6).

Eastern Kentucky had an 11-6 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 1-0 11-16-0 Prairie View A&M 11-15-0 1-2 11-15-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Kentucky Prairie View A&M 14-2 Home Record 9-3 5-10 Away Record 4-14 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

