The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) will host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) after losing three straight home games. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +24 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 117.9 per contest (24th in the league).

The Pacers outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game (posting 125.7 points per game, first in league, and giving up 123.8 per contest, 29th in NBA) and have a +23 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 245.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 241.7 points per game combined, 8.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Indiana has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Pacers and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - Hawks +8000 +3500 -

