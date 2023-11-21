Pacers vs. Hawks November 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (4-3), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena, battle the Atlanta Hawks (4-3). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- Aaron Nesmith is putting up 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 52.0% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Buddy Hield is putting up 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Dejounte Murray puts up 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Johnson posts 14.5 points, 7.0 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 65.8% from the floor and 40.0% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards.
Pacers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Pacers
|122.0
|Points Avg.
|124.9
|116.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.7
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|49.6%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|39.2%
