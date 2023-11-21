Heading into a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (6-6), the Indiana Pacers (7-5) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21 at State Farm Arena.

The Pacers dropped their most recent game 128-116 against the Magic on Sunday. Jordan Nwora scored a team-high 19 points for the Pacers in the loss.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andrew Nembhard SG Questionable Back 7.3 2.3 5.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSIN

