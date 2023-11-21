The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) on November 21, 2023.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 48.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 22nd.

The Pacers average 7.8 more points per game (125.7) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (117.9).

Indiana is 7-2 when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers put up 127.6 points per game, 5.8 more than on the road (121.8). Defensively they allow 119.3 points per game at home, 13.5 less than on the road (132.8).

This year the Pacers are collecting fewer assists at home (29.8 per game) than away (31.3).

