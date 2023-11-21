The Atlanta Hawks host the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena on Tuesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton and others in this matchup.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 11.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +138)

Haliburton is averaging 20 points in the 2023-24 season, 4.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Haliburton averages 12.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Haliburton has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 17.5-point total set for Myles Turner on Tuesday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 10.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Turner has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -141) 11.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Young has averaged 21.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 4.2 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has grabbed two rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game this season, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (11.5).

Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 20.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Tuesday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Tuesday's assists over/under for Murray (5.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He drains one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

