Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Atlanta Hawks (6-6) and the Indiana Pacers (7-5) at State Farm Arena features the Pacers' Myles Turner as a player to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSIN

BSSE, BSIN Live Stream:

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers lost their previous game to the Magic, 128-116, on Sunday. Jordan Nwora was their top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Nwora 19 5 1 3 0 2 Bennedict Mathurin 14 6 3 1 0 1 Tyrese Haliburton 12 2 3 0 1 1

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton's averages for the season are 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Turner adds 17.0 points per game, plus 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Pacers get 12.7 points, 6.0 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith.

The Pacers receive 15.0 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists.

Buddy Hield averages 11.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per contest.

