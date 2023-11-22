Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenup County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Greenup County, Kentucky, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenup County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Raceland Worthington High School at Wolfe County High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Campton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.