How to Watch Murray State vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) face the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers shot 44.1% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.
- Murray State compiled a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot over 40.3% from the field.
- The Mountaineers ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Racers ranked 246th.
- The Racers' 70.4 points per game last year were 5.8 more points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 64.6 points last season, Murray State went 16-8.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Murray State put up 73.6 points per game last season, 7.7 more than it averaged away (65.9).
- At home, the Racers allowed 67.8 points per game, 10 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
- At home, Murray State sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (34.1%) as well.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 78-72
|CFSB Center
|11/14/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 86-81
|CFSB Center
|11/20/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 83-81
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bradley
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
