The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) face the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers shot 44.1% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.
  • Murray State compiled a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot over 40.3% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Racers ranked 246th.
  • The Racers' 70.4 points per game last year were 5.8 more points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 64.6 points last season, Murray State went 16-8.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Murray State put up 73.6 points per game last season, 7.7 more than it averaged away (65.9).
  • At home, the Racers allowed 67.8 points per game, 10 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
  • At home, Murray State sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (34.1%) as well.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Tennessee Tech W 78-72 CFSB Center
11/14/2023 Western Kentucky L 86-81 CFSB Center
11/20/2023 UNC Wilmington L 83-81 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Appalachian State - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Bradley - CFSB Center
12/3/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

