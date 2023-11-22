The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) face the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers shot 44.1% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.

Murray State compiled a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot over 40.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Racers ranked 246th.

The Racers' 70.4 points per game last year were 5.8 more points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 64.6 points last season, Murray State went 16-8.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Murray State put up 73.6 points per game last season, 7.7 more than it averaged away (65.9).

At home, the Racers allowed 67.8 points per game, 10 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).

At home, Murray State sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (34.1%) as well.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule