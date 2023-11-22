The Murray State Racers (2-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Racers Betting Records & Stats

Murray State played 11 games last season that ended with more than 145.5 points.

The Racers had a 142.5-point average over/under in their matchups last year, three fewer points than this game's point total.

The Racers were 13-15-0 against the spread last season.

Murray State was underdogs in 16 games last season and won four (25%) of those contests.

Last season, the Racers won three of their 13 games, or 23.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Racers.

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 5 18.5% 70.3 140.7 64.6 136.6 133 Murray State 11 39.3% 70.4 140.7 72 136.6 140

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Racers scored an average of 70.4 points per game last year, 5.8 more points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

Murray State put together an 11-9 ATS record and a 16-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 13-14-0 5-6 15-12-0 Murray State 13-15-0 5-9 17-11-0

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State Murray State 10-7 Home Record 11-2 6-7 Away Record 3-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.