The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) go up against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Truist Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

Last season, the Norse had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Islanders' opponents hit.

Northern Kentucky had a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Norse were the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Islanders ranked 54th.

Last year, the Norse scored 5.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Islanders gave up (73.2).

When Northern Kentucky totaled more than 73.2 points last season, it went 10-2.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky scored 72.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

The Norse gave up 61.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.8 in away games.

At home, Northern Kentucky sunk 0.2 more treys per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (8.6). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule