Wednesday's contest features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) clashing at Truist Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-69 victory for Texas A&M-CC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 70, Northern Kentucky 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.6)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

Northern Kentucky put up 67.8 points per game and gave up 63.5 last year, ranking them 276th in the country on offense and 27th on defense.

On the glass, the Norse were 262nd in college basketball in rebounds (30.4 per game) last year. They were 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5 per game).

With 13.4 assists per game last year, Northern Kentucky was 150th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Norse were 92nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.1) last season. They were 174th in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

Giving up 7.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 36.2% from beyond the arc last season, Northern Kentucky was 196th and 317th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, the Norse took 58.6% of their shots from inside the arc, and 41.4% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.7% of the Norse's baskets were 2-pointers, and 33.3% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.