Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Tyrese Haliburton, Scottie Barnes and others in the Indiana Pacers-Toronto Raptors matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and TSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -156) 11.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +112)

Haliburton's 20 points per game average is 3.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (11.5).

Haliburton has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Wednesday's points prop for Myles Turner is 16.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Barnes is averaging 21 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).

Barnes averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Barnes, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's over/under for Dennis Schroder is 15.5 points. That's 0.2 fewer than his season average of 15.7.

He has grabbed three rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Schroder has averaged nine assists per game, 2.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Schroder has knocked down 3.3 three pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

