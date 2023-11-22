The Nashville Predators (7-10) will host the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) on Wednesday, with both teams coming off a victory in their last game.

The Flames' game against the Predators will air on ESPN+ and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Flames Predators 4-2 CGY

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

The Predators rank 21st in the league with 52 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 17 9 12 21 19 11 60% Ryan O'Reilly 17 8 8 16 6 19 54.7% Gustav Nyquist 17 2 10 12 13 2 50% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 17 3 8 11 11 3 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames give up 3.3 goals per game (60 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Flames' 52 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Flames have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Flames Key Players