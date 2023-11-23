The NC State Wolfpack (4-0) will host the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 3:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN+

Kentucky vs. NC State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up 5.2 more points per game last year (67.8) than the Wolfpack gave up to opponents (62.6).

Kentucky had a 6-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the Wolfpack put up just two more points per game (70.8) than the Wildcats gave up (68.8).

When NC State totaled more than 68.8 points last season, it went 13-3.

The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

The Wildcats shot at a 39% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.

