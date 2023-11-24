The Indiana Pacers, Buddy Hield included, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 132-131 loss to the Raptors, Hield had 31 points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Hield's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 13.6 Rebounds -- 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 19.3 PR -- 16.5 3PM 3.5 3.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Hield's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Pistons

Hield is responsible for taking 11.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.3 per game.

The Pacers rank 17th in possessions per game with 107.8. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 115.9 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 41.6 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have conceded 24.7 per game, eighth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 10.5 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Buddy Hield vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 22 22 6 2 5 0 1 3/13/2023 22 7 8 4 1 1 0 3/11/2023 27 17 8 2 3 0 2 10/22/2022 16 6 2 1 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.