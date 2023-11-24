Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Daviess County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Owensboro High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.