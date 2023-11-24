Will Gustav Nyquist light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Nyquist averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:12 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:33 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:42 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:01 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:35 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

