Kentucky vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-59 win, as our model heavily favors Colorado.
The Wildcats are coming off of an 84-55 loss to NC State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kentucky vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 82, Kentucky 59
Other SEC Predictions
- Little Rock vs Ole Miss
- LSU vs Niagara
- Wisconsin vs Arkansas
- Tennessee Tech vs Missouri
- Winthrop vs Texas A&M
- Mississippi Valley State vs South Carolina
- Iowa State vs Vanderbilt
- Louisville vs Alabama
- Mississippi State vs Clemson
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).
- The Buffaloes have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Kentucky is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 14.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63.0 FG%
- Amiya Jenkins: 11.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Brooklynn Miles: 7.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%
- Eniya Russell: 8.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats put up 64.4 points per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (221st in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.