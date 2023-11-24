How to Watch Kentucky vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) go up against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Winthrop vs Georgia (5:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Baylor vs Florida (5:30 PM ET | November 24)
- Alabama vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 24)
- North Florida vs LSU (8:00 PM ET | November 24)
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Kentucky has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 147th.
- The Wildcats score 89.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 73.8 the Thundering Herd give up.
- Kentucky has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kentucky performed better at home last season, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (70.9).
- In terms of three-pointers, Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, draining 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|L 89-84
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.