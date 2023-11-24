The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) go up against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Kentucky has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 147th.

The Wildcats score 89.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 73.8 the Thundering Herd give up.

Kentucky has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kentucky performed better at home last season, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (70.9).

In terms of three-pointers, Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, draining 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule