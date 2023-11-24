Kentucky vs. Marshall: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Marshall matchup.
Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Kentucky vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-17.5)
|156.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-17.5)
|157.5
|-3000
|+1200
Kentucky vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Kentucky has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
- Marshall has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Thundering Herd games have gone over the point total twice this season.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Kentucky is seventh-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 45th, according to computer rankings.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
