The Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 64.4 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 64 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Kentucky has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 64 points.

Colorado is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 64.4 points.

The Buffaloes record 21 more points per game (87.2) than the Wildcats give up (66.2).

Colorado is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Kentucky has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 87.2 points.

The Buffaloes are making 51.4% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (45.2%).

The Wildcats' 37.6 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Buffaloes have conceded.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 14.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63 FG%

14.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63 FG% Amiya Jenkins: 11 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

11 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Brooklynn Miles: 7 PTS, 41.7 FG%

7 PTS, 41.7 FG% Eniya Russell: 8.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%

8.6 PTS, 35.4 FG% Maddie Scherr: 11 PTS, 2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Schedule