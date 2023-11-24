The Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN3
Kentucky vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 64.4 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 64 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
  • Kentucky has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 64 points.
  • Colorado is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 64.4 points.
  • The Buffaloes record 21 more points per game (87.2) than the Wildcats give up (66.2).
  • Colorado is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • Kentucky has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 87.2 points.
  • The Buffaloes are making 51.4% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (45.2%).
  • The Wildcats' 37.6 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Buffaloes have conceded.

Kentucky Leaders

  • Ajae Petty: 14.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63 FG%
  • Amiya Jenkins: 11 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Brooklynn Miles: 7 PTS, 41.7 FG%
  • Eniya Russell: 8.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%
  • Maddie Scherr: 11 PTS, 2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Austin Peay L 68-63 Memorial Coliseum
11/19/2023 @ FGCU L 59-48 Alico Arena
11/23/2023 NC State L 84-55 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Colorado - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Cincinnati - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Boston College - Memorial Coliseum

