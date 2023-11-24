How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kentucky vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 64.4 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 64 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- Kentucky has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 64 points.
- Colorado is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 64.4 points.
- The Buffaloes record 21 more points per game (87.2) than the Wildcats give up (66.2).
- Colorado is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Kentucky has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 87.2 points.
- The Buffaloes are making 51.4% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (45.2%).
- The Wildcats' 37.6 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Buffaloes have conceded.
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 14.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63 FG%
- Amiya Jenkins: 11 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Brooklynn Miles: 7 PTS, 41.7 FG%
- Eniya Russell: 8.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 11 PTS, 2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 68-63
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 59-48
|Alico Arena
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|L 84-55
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
