Kentucky vs. Marshall November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network.
Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Marshall Top Players (2022-23)
- Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Kentucky vs. Marshall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|113th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|81.8
|7th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|35.2
|26th
|1st
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|28th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|17.5
|4th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
