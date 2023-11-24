The Detroit Pistons (2-13) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSDET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 126 - Pistons 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 8.5)

Pacers (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-11.3)

Pacers (-11.3) Pick OU: Under (249.5)



Under (249.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.1

The Pacers sport an 8-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-8-0 mark of the Pistons.

As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 5-1 ATS record Detroit racks up as an 8.5-point underdog.

Indiana and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 92.9% of the time this season (13 out of 14). That's more often than Detroit and its opponents have (nine out of 15).

The Pacers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-4) this season while the Pistons have a .143 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-12).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers have had to count on their offense, which ranks best in the NBA (128.3 points per game), as they rank worst in the league defensively with just 126.4 points allowed per contest.

Indiana is grabbing just 40.1 boards per game (second-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 44 boards per contest (17th-ranked).

The Pacers have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023-24, ranking best in the NBA with 30.8 dimes per contest.

With 12.6 turnovers per game, Indiana ranks eighth in the NBA. It forces 13.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Pacers have been getting things done when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking third-best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (15.6) and third-best in three-point percentage (39.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.