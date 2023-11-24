Pacers vs. Pistons November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Central Division rivals face one another when the Indiana Pacers (6-3) welcome in the Detroit Pistons (2-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.
Pacers vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSDET
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton posts 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Myles Turner averages 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field and 26.7% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Aaron Nesmith puts up 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.
- Bruce Brown puts up 15.0 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.
- Buddy Hield averages 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 boards.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren provides 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Pistons.
- The Pistons are getting 22.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game from Cade Cunningham this year.
- Ausar Thompson is putting up 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 26.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Pistons are receiving 14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this year.
- Alec Burks gives the Pistons 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.
Pacers vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Pistons
|126.0
|Points Avg.
|109.9
|121.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.7
|49.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|36.6%
