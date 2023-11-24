How to Watch the Pacers vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-13) will attempt to turn around a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 47.0% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at sixth.
- The Pacers put up 12.4 more points per game (128.3) than the Pistons give up (115.9).
- Indiana is 8-4 when scoring more than 115.9 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Pacers post 128.0 points per game in home games, compared to 128.8 points per game in road games.
- Defensively Indiana has been better at home this year, ceding 120.7 points per game, compared to 136.6 away from home.
- In home games, the Pacers are draining 2.2 more threes per game (16.4) than when playing on the road (14.2). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to in away games (36.2%).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Aaron Nesmith
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
