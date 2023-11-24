The Detroit Pistons (2-13) will attempt to turn around a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

In games Indiana shoots higher than 47.0% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at sixth.

The Pacers put up 12.4 more points per game (128.3) than the Pistons give up (115.9).

Indiana is 8-4 when scoring more than 115.9 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Pacers post 128.0 points per game in home games, compared to 128.8 points per game in road games.

Defensively Indiana has been better at home this year, ceding 120.7 points per game, compared to 136.6 away from home.

In home games, the Pacers are draining 2.2 more threes per game (16.4) than when playing on the road (14.2). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to in away games (36.2%).

Pacers Injuries