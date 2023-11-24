Player prop bet options for Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and others are listed when the Indiana Pacers host the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 12.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Friday's points prop bet for Haliburton is 25.5 points. That's 0.2 more than his season average of 25.3.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (12.5).

Haliburton has averaged 3.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -102)

Myles Turner's 16.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.

He grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +144)

The 11.5-point over/under for Bruce Brown on Friday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Brown averages 2.6 assists, 0.9 less than his over/under on Friday.

Brown has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +120) 7.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Cunningham is averaging 21.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.1 lower than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham has dished out 7.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Friday's over/under.

Cunningham has knocked down 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

