Friday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Indiana Pacers (8-6) and the Detroit Pistons (2-13) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse features the Pacers' Myles Turner and the Pistons' Cade Cunningham as players to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSDET

Pacers' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Pacers fell to the Raptors 132-131. With 33 points, Tyrese Haliburton was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 33 3 16 0 1 5 Buddy Hield 31 2 5 2 1 7 Myles Turner 17 8 0 1 2 2

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton is averaging 25.3 points, 12.3 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Turner's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards per contest.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 2.8 assists and 2.9 boards per game.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

