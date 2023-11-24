The St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected tight game against the Nashville Predators (8-10), who have -110 moneyline odds. The outing on Friday starts at 3:00 PM ET from Enterprise Center on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Predators vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs Blues Additional Info

Predators vs. Blues Betting Trends

Nashville has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 18 games this season.

The Blues have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (2-2).

The Predators have been listed as the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

St. Louis is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Nashville is 6-7 when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 3.80 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.80 2.70 3 10.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 6-2-2 6.1 3.30 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.30 3.40 7 17.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2

