Georgia, Alabama, Week 13 SEC Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 13 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Other FBS Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 13 CUSA Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 13 Big 12 Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 13 ACC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 13 AAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 13 Sun Belt Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 13 Big Ten Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 13 Pac-12 Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 13 MWC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 13 MAC Power Rankings
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Georgia
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
- Odds to Win SEC: -250
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
- Last Game: W 38-10 vs Tennessee
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
2. Alabama
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +165
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th
- Last Game: W 66-10 vs Chattanooga
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
3. Missouri
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th
- Last Game: W 33-31 vs Florida
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Missouri jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
4. LSU
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win SEC: +600
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
- Last Game: W 56-14 vs Georgia State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find LSU jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
- Last Game: W 35-3 vs UL Monroe
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ole Miss jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th
- Last Game: W 38-10 vs Abilene Christian
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Tennessee
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win SEC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st
- Last Game: L 38-10 vs Georgia
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tennessee jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Auburn
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th
- Last Game: L 31-10 vs New Mexico State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Auburn jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
9. Kentucky
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th
- Last Game: L 17-14 vs South Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Louisville
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
10. South Carolina
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th
- Last Game: W 17-14 vs Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Clemson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Florida
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
- Last Game: L 33-31 vs Missouri
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Florida State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Arkansas
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th
- Last Game: W 44-20 vs Florida International
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arkansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
13. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
- Last Game: W 41-20 vs Southern Miss
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win SEC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
- Last Game: L 47-6 vs South Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Vanderbilt jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.