The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) and UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) will battle in a clash of AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Tulane vs. UTSA?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 29, UTSA 23

Tulane 29, UTSA 23 Tulane has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

The Green Wave have played in nine games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter and won each time.

UTSA lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Roadrunners have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Green Wave have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-3.5)



Tulane (-3.5) Tulane has four wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.

The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

UTSA owns a record of 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Roadrunners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push Tulane and its opponents have combined to go over Friday's total of 52 points six times this season.

There have been seven UTSA games that have finished with a combined score higher than 52 points this season.

Tulane averages 27.8 points per game against UTSA's 33.1, totaling 8.9 points over the game's over/under of 52.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 57.9 49.7 Implied Total AVG 33.7 37.4 30 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 4-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59 57.5 60.9 Implied Total AVG 35.5 35.3 35.8 ATS Record 5-5-1 3-3-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 5-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

