Friday's contest between the UConn Huskies (5-0) and the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at XL Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-61 and heavily favors UConn to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no set line.

UConn vs. Manhattan Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

UConn vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 82, Manhattan 61

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Manhattan

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-21.3)

UConn (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +147 scoring differential, topping opponents by 29.4 points per game. They're putting up 89.4 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are allowing 60.0 per contest to rank 23rd in college basketball.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 17.4 boards on average. It records 39.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 38th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 22.2 per contest.

UConn makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.2). It is shooting 32.3% from deep (198th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.9%.

The Huskies rank sixth in college basketball by averaging 114.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 34th in college basketball, allowing 76.9 points per 100 possessions.

UConn wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.2 (74th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

Manhattan Performance Insights

With 67.2 points per game on offense, Manhattan was 294th in the nation last year. At the other end, it allowed 70.4 points per contest, which ranked 191st in college basketball.

With 29.2 rebounds per game, the Jaspers were 306th in the nation. They allowed 33.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 299th in college basketball.

Manhattan ranked 237th in the nation with 12.3 assists per contest.

The Jaspers averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.4 turnovers per contest (71st-ranked).

Last year the Jaspers made 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.3% (227th-ranked) from downtown.

Manhattan was 230th in the nation with 7.6 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 322nd with a 36.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Manhattan last season, 63.4% of them were two-pointers (72% of the team's made baskets) and 36.6% were threes (28%).

