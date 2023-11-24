The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers shot 44% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Falcons allowed to opponents.

In games Western Kentucky shot better than 46.6% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.

The Hilltoppers were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons ranked 126th.

Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Hilltoppers recorded were 7.1 fewer points than the Falcons allowed (78.5).

Western Kentucky went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Western Kentucky fared better at home last year, putting up 77.1 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game away from home.

Defensively the Hilltoppers played better at home last season, giving up 69 points per game, compared to 72.8 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Western Kentucky fared better in home games last season, draining 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule