How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers shot 44% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Falcons allowed to opponents.
- In games Western Kentucky shot better than 46.6% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.
- The Hilltoppers were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons ranked 126th.
- Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Hilltoppers recorded were 7.1 fewer points than the Falcons allowed (78.5).
- Western Kentucky went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 78.5 points.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Western Kentucky fared better at home last year, putting up 77.1 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Hilltoppers played better at home last season, giving up 69 points per game, compared to 72.8 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Western Kentucky fared better in home games last season, draining 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 71-61
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 86-81
|CFSB Center
|11/18/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 95-75
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Place Bell Arena
