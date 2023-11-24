Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1) matching up at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 71-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.
In their last time out, the Hilltoppers won on Tuesday 63-45 against Bucknell.
Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 71, Western Kentucky 52
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- When the Hilltoppers beat the Cornell Big Red, who are ranked No. 190 in our computer rankings, on November 13 by a score of 62-56, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- The Hilltoppers have one loss to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- Western Kentucky has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).
Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 190) on November 13
- 70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 241) on November 6
- 63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 285) on November 21
- 76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 295) on November 10
- 63-43 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 303) on November 18
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Alexis Mead: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Acacia Hayes: 16.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Josie Gilvin: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Hilltoppers average 68 points per game (176th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (98th in college basketball). They have a +61 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.
