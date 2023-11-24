How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average 13.7 more points per game (71.5) than the Hilltoppers give up (57.8).
- Kansas State is 4-0 when it scores more than 57.8 points.
- Western Kentucky is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Hilltoppers score 68 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 47.3 the Wildcats allow.
- Western Kentucky is 5-1 when scoring more than 47.3 points.
- When Kansas State allows fewer than 68 points, it is 4-0.
- The Hilltoppers shoot 39.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.
- The Wildcats shoot 43.8% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Hilltoppers allow.
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Alexis Mead: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Acacia Hayes: 16.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Josie Gilvin: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 77-74
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|W 63-43
|Millett Hall
|11/21/2023
|Bucknell
|W 63-45
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Ball State
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
