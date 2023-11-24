The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 13.7 more points per game (71.5) than the Hilltoppers give up (57.8).

Kansas State is 4-0 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Western Kentucky is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.

The Hilltoppers score 68 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 47.3 the Wildcats allow.

Western Kentucky is 5-1 when scoring more than 47.3 points.

When Kansas State allows fewer than 68 points, it is 4-0.

The Hilltoppers shoot 39.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 43.8% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Hilltoppers allow.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Alexis Mead: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Acacia Hayes: 16.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

16.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Josie Gilvin: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Western Kentucky Schedule