MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for info on how to watch all of the college football postseason matchups now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon here? Below, we highlight how you can catch all one game involving teams from the MEAC.
MEAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
