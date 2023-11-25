The Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest is at 3:15 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats' 63.2 points per game are eight fewer points than the 71.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.

The Wildcats put up 62.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 71 the Bearcats give up.

Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.

Cincinnati is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 38.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bearcats concede.

The Bearcats shoot 36.6% from the field, 11.2% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 14.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 62.7 FG%

14.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 62.7 FG% Amiya Jenkins: 10 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

10 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Eniya Russell: 9.5 PTS, 39.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 39.3 FG% Brooklynn Miles: 6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%

6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG% Maddie Scherr: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Schedule