Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larue County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Larue County, Kentucky, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larue County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowling Green High School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.