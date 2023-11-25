Best Bets & Odds for the Michigan vs. Ohio State Game – Saturday, November 25
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) meet in the 2023 edition of The Game. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Michigan vs. Ohio State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Michigan vs. Ohio State?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Michigan 24, Ohio State 21
- Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- The Wolverines have won all 10 games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter.
- Ohio State has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Buckeyes have played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ohio State (+3.5)
- Michigan is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wolverines are 5-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Against the spread, Ohio State is 6-3-1 this year.
Parlay your bets together on the Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46.5)
- This season, six of Michigan's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.
- In the Ohio State's 11 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 46.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 71.9 points per game, 25.4 points more than the point total of 46.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.2
|52.7
|45.6
|Implied Total AVG
|38
|44.4
|31.6
|ATS Record
|5-5-0
|1-4-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|2-3-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-0
|5-0
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Ohio State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.9
|54.2
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|38.2
|40.3
|35
|ATS Record
|6-3-1
|5-1-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-9-0
|1-5-0
|0-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-0
|5-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.