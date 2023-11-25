Betting on a player to score is an exciting way to engage with an NHL game -- here's a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Saturday, featuring all eight contests across the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score

Bruins vs. Rangers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 19 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +120 to score

Devils vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Hughes' stats: 6 goals in 13 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 18 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +125 to score

Kings vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 18 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +135 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 18 games

Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +135 to score

Devils vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Toffoli's stats: 9 goals in 18 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +145 to score

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Crosby's stats: 13 goals in 19 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +145 to score

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Guentzel's stats: 6 goals in 19 games

Jesper Bratt (Devils) +155 to score

Devils vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Bratt's stats: 8 goals in 18 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +160 to score

Sabres vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Skinner's stats: 9 goals in 20 games

