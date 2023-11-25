How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Island Sharks (1-4) go up against the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Truist Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Sharks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Northern Kentucky shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Sharks are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Norse sit at 322nd.
- The Norse score 72.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Sharks give up.
- Northern Kentucky is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Kentucky posted 72.7 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.
- The Norse allowed 61.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.8 in road games.
- In home games, Northern Kentucky sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than away from home (8.6). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to road games (35.8%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|DePauw
|W 85-68
|Truist Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 90-66
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/25/2023
|LIU
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
