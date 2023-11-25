West Virginia vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Baylor Bears (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Baylor matchup in this article.
West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
West Virginia vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-8.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-8.5)
|55.5
|-320
|+255
West Virginia vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Baylor is 3-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Bears have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
West Virginia & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Baylor
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
