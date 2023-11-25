The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) play the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Kentucky vs. Canisius Game Information

Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 4.1 BLK
  • Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Emmanuel Akot: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Henderson: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Kentucky vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank
203rd 70.4 Points Scored 71.4 183rd
245th 72.3 Points Allowed 70.6 195th
251st 30.6 Rebounds 31 233rd
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th
60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.5 166th
88th 14.3 Assists 12.6 211th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

