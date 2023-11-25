The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) will square off against the Florida International Panthers (4-7) in a matchup of CUSA teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are currently an underdog by 10 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Florida International matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-10) 54.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-9.5) 54.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Florida International has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Panthers are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

