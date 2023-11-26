Bengals vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) square off on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.
Steelers and Bengals recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Steelers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Steelers
|2.5
|35.5
|-130
|+110
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats
Cincinnati Bengals
- Bengals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 35.5 points in six of 10 outings.
- The average over/under for Cincinnati's contests this season is 45.6, 10.1 more points than this game's total.
- The Bengals have covered the spread four times this year (4-5-1).
- The Bengals have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Pittsburgh has an average total of 39.9 in their games this year, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Steelers are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Pittsburgh is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
Steelers vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Steelers
|16.6
|28
|19.5
|7
|39.9
|7
|10
|Bengals
|20.2
|21
|22.6
|19
|45.6
|6
|10
Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends
Bengals
- Over its last three games, Cincinnati has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- The Bengals have gone over the total twice in their past three games.
- Offensively, the Bengals are worse in division games (15.7 points per game) than overall (20.2). Defensively, they are also worse (28.3 points allowed per game) than overall (22.6).
- The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-29 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Bengals (-24 total points, -2.4 per game).
Steelers
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.
- In its past three games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers are scoring 17.7 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 4.5 more points per game than their overall season average (16.6 points per game). Their defense is giving up fewer points in divisional games (15) compared to their overall season average (19.5).
- The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-29 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Bengals (-24 total points, -2.4 per game).
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.6
|46.5
|44.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|24.8
|23.8
|ATS Record
|4-5-1
|2-2-1
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-3
|3-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.9
|39.2
|40.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.5
|21.2
|22
|ATS Record
|6-4-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-8-0
|2-4-0
|0-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-3
|2-2
|2-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.