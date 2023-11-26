When the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers match up in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Derrick Henry hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Henry has churned out a team-best 663 rushing yards (66.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Henry also has 20 catches this season for 167 yards (16.7 ypg).

Henry has rushed for a touchdown in four games.

Derrick Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 11 24 0 1 -4 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 10 38 0 1 6 0

